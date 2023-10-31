HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We will keep raising our voice: Rahul Gandhi on iPhone warning to Opposition MPs

“Do as much phone tapping as possible. If you want my phone, take it,” said the Congress leader

October 31, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged attempt at hacking of phones of Opposition leaders and linked it with their fight against the Adani group and alleged “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soul lies with [Gautam] Adani”.

At least seven Opposition Members of Parliament said on October 31, 2023, that they received a warning from Apple that “State sponsored attackers may be targeting” their iPhones.

Mr. Gandhi read out the Apple warning, saying party leaders like K.C. Venugopal, Pawan Khera, several other opposition leaders got it.

“Earlier, I used to think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was most powerful, followed by Adani and Amit Shah. But now, it is Adani, followed by Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah,” he said. “The moment we touch Adani, CBI, ED, snooping starts.”

“We are not going to be scared and will keep raising our voice,” Mr. Gandhi asserted. “Do as much phone tapping as possible. If you want my phone, take it.”

He accused the government of “indulging in distraction politics”.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / technology (general) / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.