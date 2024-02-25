Watch | Delhi Chalo march | Why are farmers protesting again?

February 25, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

On February 13, groups of farmers heeded a call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and began a march to the national capital, to press for fulfilment of their demands, which include a legal guarantee for purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a farm loan waiver.

So far, four rounds of meetings have been held between the Union government and farmer leaders but they have not resulted in anything concrete. On February 18, after the latest meeting between Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, the government offered to procure five crops on MSP by entering into a contract for five years. The protesting farmers, however, rejected the government’s offer.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Photos: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Production: Yuvasree S and Kanishkaa Balachandiran