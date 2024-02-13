GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates | ‘Delhi Chalo’ march begins; Punjab-Haryana borders fortified

Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders to stop the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

February 13, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala, on February 13, 2024.

Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala, on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Farmers from Punjab on February 13 morning commenced their Delhi Chalo’ march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union Ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops, remained inconclusive.

The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders. Many farmers along with their tractor trolleys begun the march around 10 a.m. from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the National Capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through Khanauri border.

Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders. 

Security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • February 13, 2024 11:29
    Delhi govt. rejects Centre’s request for makeshift jail

    Delhi government rejected Centre’s request to convert Bawana stadium into makeshift jail in view of farmers’ march. “Farmers’ demands genuine, incorrect to arrest them,” said government sources. - PTI

  • February 13, 2024 11:24
    Multiple gates at 8 stations of Delhi Metro shut

    In view of the farmers’ march to the National Capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates.

    Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road, a senior official said. - PTI

  • February 13, 2024 10:54
    Supreme Court Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers

    The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud to take suo motu action against erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.

    Click here to read more...
