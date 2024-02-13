February 13, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Farmers from Punjab on February 13 morning commenced their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union Ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops, remained inconclusive.

The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders. Many farmers along with their tractor trolleys begun the march around 10 a.m. from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the National Capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through Khanauri border.

Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders.

Security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points.