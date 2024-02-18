GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Farmers’ protest 2024 live updates | Fourth round of talks to be held today

Government requests time for talks as protest enters sixth day

February 18, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tractors and trolleys of farmers are parked on a highway during an ongoing protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Punjab-Haryana state border at Shambhu in Patiala district on February 17, 2024.

Tractors and trolleys of farmers are parked on a highway during an ongoing protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Punjab-Haryana state border at Shambhu in Patiala district on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

As protesting farmers from Punjab continue to camp near different locations on the inter-state boundaries with Haryana, another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will be held today, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Also read: ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests | Why farmers are marching to Delhi?

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) took out a tractor march in Haryana and held dharnas outside the residences of senior BJP leaders in Punjab respectively in support of the protesting farmers.

Haryana-based Gurnam Singh Charuni-led faction took out tractor marches in several places including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Sirsa. While talking to the press, he said his organisation will hold a ‘ mahapanchayat’ of farm organisations, and labour and sarpanch unions on February 18 to discuss their next course of action.

Follow The Hindu for more updates:
  • February 18, 2024 10:05
    Union ministers, farmer leaders to hold 4th round of talks today

    A panel of Union ministers will hold a fourth round of talks with farmer leaders today over their demands, including loan waiver and bringing an ordinance on giving legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

    The meeting comes amid thousands of farmers staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border with layers of barricades and a large number of security personnel halting their march to the national capital.

    The two sides - ministers and farmer leaders - had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

  • February 18, 2024 09:52
    Govt requests time for talks as farmers’ protest at Shambhu Border enters sixth day

    As the farmer protest at the Shambhu border enters the sixth day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders said that the government had asked for some time to discuss the matter with the union ministers.

    “It is our sixth day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding fourth round of talks with the government. The government has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it,” the committee’s general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said.

    - ANI

