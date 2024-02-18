February 18, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

As protesting farmers from Punjab continue to camp near different locations on the inter-state boundaries with Haryana, another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will be held today, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) took out a tractor march in Haryana and held dharnas outside the residences of senior BJP leaders in Punjab respectively in support of the protesting farmers.

Haryana-based Gurnam Singh Charuni-led faction took out tractor marches in several places including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Sirsa. While talking to the press, he said his organisation will hold a ‘ mahapanchayat’ of farm organisations, and labour and sarpanch unions on February 18 to discuss their next course of action.