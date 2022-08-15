Watch | 75 years of Independence: the India story

A video on India’s journey through 75 years as an independent nation

Seventy-five years ago, India gained Independence from British rule and went on to become one of the largest democracies in the world

In January 1950, India became a republic. While this was much to celebrate, the India that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inherited was that of an economy battered by colonial exploitation and the horrors of partition.

The only way for the country, was up.

Well, literally

For a country that started its space program with rocket parts being transported to the launch site on a bicycle and ox carts, it now plans to send humans to space.

We go down memory lane, tracing India’s progress in various fields.

Production: Richard Kujur

Scripting: Gayatri Menon and Kanishkaa Balachandran

Voiceover: Rajashree Das