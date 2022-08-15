  • The Package

India at 75 | Looking back, looking ahead...

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

The Hindu is marking 75 years of India’s Independence with a special issue of articles that cover the nation’s birth pangs after Partition, the adoption of Parliamentary democracy and a federal Constitution, the challenges of internal security and external threats, a development paradigm that drew on lessons from other countries and yet was in many ways uniquely Indian, and the hard-­won achievements in science, culture, and sports. They are both an assessment of the past and a vision of the future, a recognition of the difficulties and an understanding of the possibilities. Contributors include eminent social scientists, former public officials, and senior journalists. The Hindu greets its readers on 75 years of India’s Independence with this special edition.

Suresh Nambath, Editor

In This Package
India at 75 | Editorial A tryst with the past
India at 75 |  Comment India must protect its hard-won freedoms Manmohan Singh
India at 75 |  Comment The moral failings of the developmental state Adnan NaseemullahPradeep Chhibber
The Second Round Table Conference in 1931.
Comment Such a long reckoning
A rally in Kolkata
Comment Changing contexts of caste
Tiwa tribesmen perform a traditional dance during the Wanchuwa festival at Bormarjong village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. File
Comment In a system of asymmetrical federalism, India must remain a mosaic
Related Topics
Independence Day
India at 75
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2022 12:39:19 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-at-75-looking-back-looking-ahead/article65769310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY