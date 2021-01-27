V.K. Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

Ex-AIADMK leader remains in Victoria Hospital, over a hundred police personnel deployed for security cover

After completing a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala was formally released from Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara. Prison officials on Wednesday announced her release at Victoria Hospital, where she is being treated for COVID-19.

A team of officials on Wednesday morning visited Ms. Sasikala to complete formalities related to her release and hand over her belongings, said an official. While the prison escort has been withdrawn, over a hundred personnel the Bengaluru City Police have been deployed in and around Victoria Hospital for security, turning the COVID-19 ward into a fortress.

V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, waves to supporters as she is taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on January 21, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

Her family members, relatives and party workers gathered outside are hoping to meet her, but the police are not allowing them citing security reasons, said a source.

However, she will continue to be in Victoria hospital for another four to five days, where she was admitted on January 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement from the hospital.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Ramesh Krishna K said she would be discharged on the 10th day if she was asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least three days.

She was admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness and fever. From Bowring she was shifted to Victoria on January 21 after she was diagnosed of SARI. Subsequently, her chest CT thorax showed features suggestive of severe respiratory infection and she was tested for COVID-19 again and she tested positive the same day.

She was admitted to COVID-19 ICU at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, the designated COVID-19 facility on Victoria hospital premises.

She has been on treatment as per protocols since then.

Dr. Krishna said she had maintained oxygen saturation of 96/97 without oxygen support for the past 12 hours.

“As per protocols, she will be discharged on the 10th day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least three days,” he said.

The decision for her to continue treatment in Victoria hospital had been taken by the patient and family members, he said in the statement.