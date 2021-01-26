Sasikala now asymptomatic

V.K. Sasikala, aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week is now asymptomatic
A health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) on Monday afternoon stated that she was asymptomatic and was continuously being monitored. She is admitted in Victoria hospital. The bulletin issued by the hospital stated that she is stable and comfortable, walking with support and is consuming food normally. It added that that she was conscious, alert and well-oriented.
Ms. Sasikala reported symptoms such as fever, breathlessness and cough, following which she was admitted to the State-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute before being shifted to Victoria. She was initially diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and a COVID-19 test had come negative. However, the second test showed that she was positive for COVID-19 and her CT Thorax reports had suggested that she has severe respiratory infection.
C.R. Jayanthi, Director-cum-Dean of BMCRI, and Ramesh Krishna K., Medical Superintendent, in a media release on Monday stated that her pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate were all normal. Her oxygen saturation was 98% with two litres of oxygen. Her blood sugar level was 256 as of 8 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath