Tamil Nadu

Watch | Supporters celebrating the release of Sasikala outside the Victoria Hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K.Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 12:40:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/watch-supporters-celebrating-the-release-of-sasikala-outside-the-victoria-hospital/article33673961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY