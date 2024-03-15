Viksit Bharat: Indian Railways to create mega terminals, hubs

March 15, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Railways will create mega railway terminals with multi-modal connectivity in aspirational cities with population of more than 10 lakh across the country. The programme is part of the infrastructure being developed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative.

According to official sources, the Railway Board has communicated to General Managers of all Zonal Railways that the project could also be extended to cities where sizeable population was expected. Giving a list of cities with more than 10 lakh population, Shirish Kumar Sinha, Additional Member (Planning), called for suggestions to include new locations/stations.

The Ministry of Railways has also taken up enhancement of passenger experience on a mission mode and warned that any laxity on the part of its senior officers will not be tolerated.

With the proliferation of Vande Bharat Expresses across the country, which are being projected as game-changer trains, the Railway Board has taken up the task of enhancing the travel experience of passengers through improved cleanliness of coaches and properly maintained amenities in railway premises.

The Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs) of Zonal Railways have been instructed to closely monitor and ensure sustained housekeeping and maintenance activities and take necessary action on real-time basis.

Videos and pictures of staff using long brushes/intensive cleaning of exteriors, toilets, fans, inaccessible area etc., developed confidence in the system. These efforts were required to be increased and sustained to achieve a quantum jump in cleanliness level and enhancement in the passenger experience.

“While many divisions have been actively involved in this mission, a few are still to get into this important area of Rolling Stock Maintenance. I have been regularly emphasising this aspect during my interaction with PCMEs and no laxity is to be tolerated,” Satish Kumar, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board, said in an order issued recently.

Pointing out there had been a spate of cases relating to brake binding, brake block jamming, uncoupling of air hoses, train parting etc., affecting operation of passenger and freight trains, he urged the PCMEs to conduct a proper investigation into the incidents and implement remedial measures in consultation with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.