November 25, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

Efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was delayed again after the auger drilling machine hit a metal girder on November 24 evening. Earlier in the day, the drilling was halted due to a technical snag.

There are only 10 metres of debris left between rescuers drilling in from the Silkyara end and the trapped workers, but officials say it is difficult to anticipate when this last leg of the operation will be completed.

Some progress has been made on alternative rescue efforts by boring vertically into the tunnel, as well as drilling efforts being made from the other Barkot end.

(With inputs from Agencies)