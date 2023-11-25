HamberMenu
Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE updates | Driller hits metal girder, rescue operations delayed again

There are only 10 metres of debris left between rescuers drilling in from the Silkyara end and the trapped workers, but officials say it is difficult to anticipate when this last leg of the operation will be completed

November 25, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue officials during the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel, in Uttarkashi district on November. 24, 2023. The work was halted again due to technical reasons.

Rescue officials during the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel, in Uttarkashi district on November. 24, 2023. The work was halted again due to technical reasons. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was delayed again after the auger drilling machine hit a metal girder on November 24 evening. Earlier in the day, the drilling was halted due to a technical snag.

There are only 10 metres of debris left between rescuers drilling in from the Silkyara end and the trapped workers, but officials say it is difficult to anticipate when this last leg of the operation will be completed.

Also read | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue delayed as drill machine hits hurdle

Some progress has been made on alternative rescue efforts by boring vertically into the tunnel, as well as drilling efforts being made from the other Barkot end.

Also read |

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow here for all Live updates
    Uttarakhand / disaster (general) / disaster management

