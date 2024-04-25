GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress wants to undermine SC, ST, OBC reservation by giving it to minorities, says Yogi Adityanath

Mr. Adityanath also alleged that the Congress party posed a threat to national interest by wanting to implement Sharia law in India

April 25, 2024 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in general, and Congress in particular, is harbouring intentions to undermine reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Mr. Adityanath added that the previous Congress government sought to enact the Ranganath Mishra Commission report, which recommended that part of the 27% quota for the OBCs be given to members of the minority community.

“Congress intends to encroach upon the rights of SCs and STs. The Sachar commission report initiated by the United Progressive Alliance [UPA] government, which had to be withdrawn in the face of staunch opposition from the BJP, bears testimony to this,” Mr. Adityanath said at a press conference to inaugurate the BJP’s media centre in Lucknow. “The Congress manifesto points towards conducting a survey of poverty. Ultimately, the Congress will distribute properties arbitrarily among particular sections,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath highlighted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement emphasising a priority to be accorded to Muslims in allocation of national resources. “The BJP’s aims of addressing four segments of society: poor, youth, farmers, and women, and never discriminates based on caste, creed, or religion,” the U.P. CM asserted.

Mr. Adityanath accused the grand-old-party for posing threat to the national interest by wanting to implement Sharia-like laws and showcasing a “Talibani” approach. “The Congress Party’s desperate pursuit of power poses a grave threat to the nation’s interests. Intending to enforce Sharia law in the country, the party has clearly demonstrated its predilection for a Talibani approach,” he added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Reservation / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

