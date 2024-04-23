Congress promised Sharia law in India in its poll manifesto: Yogi Adityanath

April 23, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Congress in its election manifesto expressed intention to implement Sharia law in the country and redistribute people’s wealth.

“The Congress and its partners betrayed the nation and once again (has) come to you (voters) with a false manifesto. If you look at the Congress’ manifesto, they say that if they form a government, they will implement personal laws, meaning Sharia law,” said Mr. Adityanath, addressing an election meeting in Amroha.

Mr. Adityanath, who was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, said prior to 2014, frequent terror attacks instilled fear among the masses. He praised the Narendra Modi-led Union Government for curbing terrorism since coming to power in 2014.

“Our Prime Minister Modi ji took decisive steps. He revoked Article 370, which was the foundation of terrorism. It led to the eradication of terrorism from our nation. Now, even when a firecracker explodes, Pakistan promptly denies involvement,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remark in 2006 on minorities having the first right over the country’s resources and slammed the Congress. “Does it mean our Dalits, backward classes have secondary rights,” he asked.

The Chief Minister highlighted the State Government’s stand on law and order emphasising that Uttar Pradesh’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime has instilled fear among anti-social elements, adding that the previous SP-led governments supported criminals. “Before 2017, what was the condition? Police stations in the State would stop functioning after sunset. But we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and the success is in front of you,” said Mr. Adityanath.

He hailed Mr. Modi’s leadership for India’s global recognition. “Before 2014, India faced an identity crisis. India’s respect was declining worldwide. Our Prime Minister Modi ji established a new India which is now recognised for its talent and the world looks towards India in times of crisis,” said Mr. Adityanath.