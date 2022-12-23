  1. EPaper
Union Cabinet approves revision of One-Rank-One-Pension scheme for retired defence officers

The One-Rank-One-Pension scheme will benefit those retired after July 1, 2014.

December 23, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Devesh K. Pandey
Protesters demand immediate implementation of One Rank-One Pension in New Delhi. File

Protesters demand immediate implementation of One Rank-One Pension in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Union Cabinet approves revision of One-Rank-One-Pension scheme for retired defence personnel/officers. It will benefit those retired after July 1, 2014, (when it was first made applicable). Before July 1, 2014, there were 20,60,220 pensioners. Now, additional amount of ₹8,450 crore per annum to be allocated, arrear amounting to ₹23,638.07 crore for July 2019 to June 2022 to be also given to them.

Now, those who retired till June 30, 2019, will get the same average pension as that of those who retired in 2018 on same rank and after the same service period. This revision will be applicable from July 1, 2019. Those who have received more than the average pension, will continue to get the same. Arrear will be paid in four half-yearly instalments.

The family, pensioners, specially and liberalised pensioners and gallantry award winners, will get in one instalment. Those who took voluntary retirement after July 1, 2014, will not get the benefit of the revision

The MSP for milling dried coconut (used for oil extraction) in 2023 fixed for ₹10,860 per quintal and ₹11,750 per qunital for the dried coconut used for puja and other purposes

About 81.35 crore beneficiaries of the food security scheme (National Food Security Act) to get their food grain for free instead of at subsidised rates till December 2023.

