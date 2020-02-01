Budget 2020 reactions live: How industries and corporates responded

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday.

Here is how various stakeholders across sectors responded to it.

Pranay Bhatia, Partner & Leader/ Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India says: “By reducing GST on household consumption items, families have benefited and they have to incur less expenses for essentials. Announcement of various initiatives for warehousing and transport, will certainly boost the ground-root economy leading to an overall positive push.”

Gunjan Prabhakaran, Partner/ Indirect Tax, BDO India, says "E-way bill mechanism is a great respite and has resulted in improving turnaround time drastically for the logistics industry as a whole.”

“Prepaid smart metering and freedom to choose power supplier will lay the ground to bring competition in the power sector and give consumers a choice,“ says Santosh Kamath, Partner and Leader, Alternate Energies, KPMG in India.

“The Finance Minister stays committed to beat critics by announcing a digital refunds of duties and taxes to exporters. This will go a long way in swaying India to be an export oriented economy and will massively tilt the balance of foreign exchange favorably,” says Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India

"We welcome the moves proposed by the government to introduce special measures for perishable goods in Budget 2020. Measures like adding refrigerated coach in trains for transportation of perishable goods like milk, meat and fish will be a game changer for the meat retailer industry. Also, the government's steps to boost fish production to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-2023 is going to bring about a cheer to the marine farmers. Skill development fund allocation by the government for the youth in the rural sector to provide jobs in the fisheries segment are the steps that were required to boost the meat and seafood retail, as well as enhance the rural sentiments and provide more opportunities for growth. Seamless national cold supply chain for perishables through PPP Model for swift transportation on national and international routes is a welcome change to cater to the demands of the domestic as well as global markets,” says Nishanth Chandran, Founder & CEO, TenderCuts



Mr. Aksh Vashisth, Analyst- Chemicals, IndiaNivesh says, "Focus on promoting traditional organic and other innovative fertilizer with a view to change incentive regime which promotes the use of chemical fertilizers. This comes in after the govt. stressed on zero budget farming in the previous budget. Negative for fertilizer companies as zero-budget farming significantly cuts down on agri-input consumption. However, the concept is still in the nascent stage as the lack of use of chemical inputs results in lower yield an production. The concept is being pioneered in AP and has received mixed reviews from farmers."

Mekhla Anand, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, says "The increase in GST collections is indeed heartening. It can only be hoped that this is not a short term spike based on the aggressive focus on GST recoveries but a trend that remains consistent in the months to come and signals an economy in recovery."