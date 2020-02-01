Budget 2020 live updates | Cut in tax rate, sops for social sectors expected

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget, to be presented on February 1, is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

A cut in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of Finance Minister’s “feel-good” second Budget.

Facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a decade, Ms. Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists said.

Here are the latest updates:

Better to focus on growth than on fiscal deficit in current situation: CEA

Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget, Chief Economic Adviser K.V. Subramanian suggested the government should focus on growth rather than being rigid on fiscal deficit in times of slowing economy.

The government can look at option of increasing market borrowing to fund higher expenditure by the government in 2020-21, he said adding that if need be, the government can resort to higher market borrowing this fiscal.

“So, we’ve delineated the overall stance that needs to be taken in times like this. India has been in such situations earlier as well. There’s always a delicate balance between spurring growth and keeping the fiscal (situation) in order,” Mr. Subramanian told PTI in an interaction.

“The view that we have articulated is that it’s better at this point to lean on growth. When you look at the debt-to-GDP ratio, the denominator is the GDP, and our analysis has also shown that when GDP growth increases, the debt-to-GDP ratio falls as well,” he said.

It is time to focus on growth and, therefore, cutting expenditure is not an option, probably because at a time like this, growth needs to be taken care of, he added.

Fiscal deficit hits 132% of Budget Estimate till December

The government’s fiscal deficit touched 132.4 per cent of the full-year target at December-end mainly due to slower pace of revenue collections, official data showed on Friday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 9,31,725 crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

The government aims to restrict the gap at 3.3 per cent of the GDP or Rs 7,03,760 crore in the year ending March 2020.