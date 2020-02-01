Budget 2020 | Government has given up reviving economy or accelerating growth rate, says Chidambaram

Reacting to the Union Budget 2020-21, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said “Our youth want jobs. Instead they got the longest budget speech in parliamentary history that said absolutely nothing of consequence.”

Mr. Chidambaram said “I am at a loss to understand what was the message intended to be conveyed by Budget 2020-21. I am also not able to recall any memorable idea or statement in the speech.”

The former Union Finance Minister said “The government has given up on reviving the economy or accelerating the growth rate or promoting private investment or increasing efficiency or creating jobs or winning a greater share of world trade.

“I am pretty certain that even the most loyal BJP MP or supporter cannot latch on to any idea or statement in the Budget speech and take it to the people.”

He added that “The government does not really believe in a market economy, competition or higher trade intensity. The CEA must be a very disappointed man.”

Mr. Chidambaram said “The government is in complete denial that the economy faces a grave macro economic challenge and the growth rate has declined in six successive quarters. There is nothing in the budget that leads us to believe that growth will revive in 2020-21. The claim of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth next year is astonishing and even irresponsible.

“The government does not believe in reforms and certainly not in structural reforms, the FM has outright rejected every reform idea contained in the Economic Survey. Did the FM read the Economic survey? Was the CEA privy to the contents of the Budget speech?”

On personal income tax, Mr. Chidambaram said “Of course we will welcome any relief given to those in lower bracket. Finally they have thrown some crumbs at the lower income tax bracket.”

On LIC, the Congress leader said “To assume that every Public Sector should go through partial or complete disinvestment is wrong.”

On sovereign wealth funds, Mr. Chidambaram said “Union Finance Minister announced it last year and reiterated this year. Today, the external market conditions are not favourable for a sovereign wealth fund. If the global economy is going to slow down. I doubt that they will be able to raise any money.”