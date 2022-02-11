National

Uniform Civil Code need of hour: Giriraj

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Photo: Sansad TV  

Amid the row over wearing hijab in schools and colleges, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code is the “need of the hour” and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in society.

Interacting with reporters, Mr. Singh described the row as a “disturbing trend aimed at muddling the atmosphere of the country”. “There are some vote ke saudagar (vote dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes,” he said.


