Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena can form government without BJP, says Sanjay Raut

 

“We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party,” he said.

“We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government,” he added.

