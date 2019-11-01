If Shiv Sena wants, it can prove majority in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the party could form the government by majority (involving Congress-NCP) and that there would be a Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra as that was what people wanted.

Mr. Raut reportedly met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, leading to intense speculation over the formation of a government.

On the one hand, there is no headway in the talks between the saffron allies, while on the other, Mr. Raut meeting Mr. Pawar has led to conjecture of a possible Congress-NCP-Sena alliance to form the government, keeping the BJP out of power. However, Mr. Raut had called his meeting Mr. Pawar a mere courtesy call and nothing more.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr. Raut said, “If Shiv Sena wants, it can prove majority in Maharashtra.” He said that Maharashtra would see a Shiv Sena Chief Minister as that was what the people wanted. “Before Lok Sabha elections, our power-sharing talks were done, everyone knows about it. If the other party is not willing to fulfil its agreement, we have other options open. The people of Maharashtra want to see a Sena CM,” he said.