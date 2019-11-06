Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on November 6 morning held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai.

The NCP on November 5 had clarified that it was ready to give an alternative government if the Sena decided to quit the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and takes an initiative.

Mr. Pawar is set to address a press conference in Mumbai at 12.30 p.m. on November 6, before which Mr. Raut – known as a messenger of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray — held a meeting with Mr. Pawar.

The meeting between the Sena and the NCP in Mumbai also coincided with developments in Delhi where senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel met Union Minister and senior BJP Minister from Maharashtra Nitin Gadkari at the latter’s residence.

Earlier, Mr. Raut claimed there was a “consensus” between the BJP and his party before the Maharashtra Assembly elections on sharing the chief minister’s post.

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Mr. Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it.

He claimed farmers and the working class want a Shiv Sena chief minister and have hopes and expectations from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

To a question on when there would be a consensus on the chief minister’s post, the Rajya Sabha member said, “There was a consensus on the post before elections.”

Ruling out any new proposal for government formation, Mr. Raut reiterated that the Shiv Sena expects implementation of what was decided and agreed upon before the elections.

“Why waste time on new proposals. We want a discussion on what was agreed upon earlier. No new proposal has been received or sent,” he said.

On the possibility of imposition of President’s rule in the state, Mr. Raut said, “We will not be responsible for it. Those conspiring to do this are insulting the people’s mandate.”

He said wherever Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, who won the state polls from Worli seat in Mumbai, were touring to review crop losses due to unseasonal rains, the farmers and working class were looking at the party with hopes and expectations.

“All are eager to have chief minister from the Shiv Sena,” he said.

There has been no headway in government formation after results of the state polls were declared on October 24.

The BJP, which won 105 seats, and the Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister’s post and ministerial portfolios in new government, even 13 days after the Assembly poll verdict handed them enough seats to cobble up a coalition government.

They won 161 seats together in the 288-member House, much above the halfway mark of 145.

Besides, the opposition NCP won 54 seats while the Congress got 44 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)