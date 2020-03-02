Two test positive for COVID-19 in India

One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana the Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.
The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.
Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry added.
India’s first COVID-19 case was recorded in Kerala's Thrissur. A woman medical student from Wuhan who had been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital, Thrissur, was discharged on February 20.
Kerala had reported a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases and all have been discharged now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.