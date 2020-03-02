Two test positive for COVID-19 in India

One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana the Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.

Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry added.

India’s first COVID-19 case was recorded in Kerala's Thrissur. A woman medical student from Wuhan who had been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital, Thrissur, was discharged on February 20.

Kerala had reported a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases and all have been discharged now.