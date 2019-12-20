Morning Digest: Two die in police firing in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests; don't add fuel to the fire, says Centre, and more

Two persons were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday as protesters across the country took to the streets against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), which in combination could potentially introduce a religious test for citizenship in India.

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) raged across the country, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a countrywide NRC had not been notified so far and no one should fear.

Commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR) faced a harrowing time during the morning rush hour as police barricading at border areas to prevent citizens from reaching venues of several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Thursday triggered serpentine jams on arterial roads.

The Congress on Thursday accused the Union Government of “muzzling the voice of the people by resorting to draconian measures” including shutting down mobile Internet services and putting up barricades to prevent people from reaching protest sites against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The present government of Afghanistan has “substantially” addressed the security needs of the religious communities of the country, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government will avenge the destruction of public assets during the protests over the amended citizenship law by seizing and auctioning off the property of those involved in the violence.

India’s criminal justice architecture continues to reflect its colonial heritage, both on paper and in practice. This is perhaps reflected best in the vibrant and unfettered invocation of Section 144 in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 [“Cr.P.C.”], which confers upon executive officers such as executive magistrates or sub-divisional magistrates, unimaginable powers for passing orders to tackle any urgent cases of “nuisance” or “apprehended danger” that may arise in their territorial jurisdiction, where such orders will “prevent or are likely to prevent” any adverse impact upon human life, health, safety, or prevent “a disturbance of the public tranquillity.”

A man died of an alleged firearm injury as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Lucknow on Thursday, leading to the arrest of at least 55 persons in the State capital.

Sweden, despite missing a penalty, beat India 4-0 in the final of the U-17 women’s football tournament at the floodlit Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.