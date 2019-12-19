Sport

Swedish girls are champions

Photo Credit: PrashantNakwe

India unable to break the shackles, goes down 4-0 in final

Sweden, despite missing a penalty, beat India 4-0 in the final of the U-17 women’s football tournament at the floodlit Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

Sweden lifted the trophy in the three-nation tournament remaining unbeaten in three of three games. India followed in second place while Thailand was third.

The Swedes, who dominated right from the kick-off, scored the first two goals off set-pieces — corner-kicks in the fourth and 15th minutes.

Rusul Roja Kafaji tapped home the first, a carpet drive across the goalmouth. Elma Nelhage headed in the second, connecting cleanly a ball floated in from the left. Evelina Duljan chased a long pass on the right to take advantage of a defence moving up and finished off the move with a rasping shot from right to the left corner in the 18th minute. Monica Jusubah slammed home the fourth in the 70th.

The scores: Sweden U-17 4 (Rusul Rosa Kafaji 4, Elma Nelhage 15, Evelina Duljan 18, Monica Jusubah 70) bt India U-17 0.

