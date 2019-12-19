Karnataka

Youth caned near DC office in Mangaluru

Police caned and dispersed a group of youths who had gathered near the office of Deputy Commissioner defying the prohibitory orders here on Thursday.

The youths shouted anti-CAA slogans near the office of Deputy Commissioner and tried to stage a protest.

Police later took some of them into custody. No untoward incidents were reported.

