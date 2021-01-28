National

Two BKU factions end protest

Leaders of the two unions, BKU-Ekta and BKU-Lok Shakti handing over letters to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.   | Photo Credit: Agriculture Ministry

Two factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), neither of which are affiliated to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha joint front, have ended their protest against the farm laws.

Leaders of the BKU-Ekta and BKU-Lok Shakti, which were protesting at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, met Agrciulture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday evening, and submitted letters saying that they had ended their agitation “in the national interest” in the view of the violence that took place on Republic Day “by some mischievous elements in the name of the farmers’ movement...in order to defame farmers”.

Both unions urged the government to enact a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for farmers. They also argued that the three contentious agricultural reform laws should not be implemented until they are amended in line with the feedback given by farmers’ organisations.

Related Articles
