Congress politicising ‘routine transfer’ of Justice Muralidhar, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi

27 February 2020 11:12 IST

Law Minister says transfer of judge was as per well-settled process

Saying that the transfer of Justice S. Muralidhar was as per a well-settled process, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday accused the Congress of politicising a ‘routine transfer’.

“By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected the Congress party and hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them,” Mr. Prasad said in a statement.

“Transfer of Honorable Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge, consent of the judge is taken. The well-settled process has been followed,” Mr. Prasad said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Law Minister also referred to a tweet by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who once again “remembered” judge B.H. Loya.

“The Loya judgement has been well-settled by the Supreme Court. Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the apex court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court?” asked the Law Minister.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi attacked the government over Justice Muralidhar’s transfer by dragging judge Loya’s name.

“Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred,” former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday morning.

Ever since judge Loya — who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in which Home Minister Amit Shah was an accused but cleared of all charges — died of a heart attack, the Congress has alleged foul play.

But the higher judiciary refused to order any inquiry when the matter had come up before them.

“We respect independence of judiciary. Record of Congress in compromising independence of judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court during Emergency is well-known. They rejoice only when the judgment is of their liking, otherwise raise questions on the institutions itself,” Mr. Prasad said.

Using strong words, the Law Minister said, “The party, which is the private property of one family, has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. The family and its cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India”.