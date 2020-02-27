Justice Murlidhar's transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court notified

The Law Ministry late on Wednesday notified the transfer of Justice S. Murlidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his signatures to the order.

On February 12, the Supreme Court Collegium, which includes the court’s seniormost judges and is led by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, had recommended Justice Muralidhar’s transfer.

However, the Ministry notification came on a day when a Bench of Justices Murlidhar and Talwant Singh came down heavily on the Delhi police on its inaction over registering hate speeches by BJP leaders.

In a special midnight hearing on Wednesday, Justice Murlidhar had come to the rescue of patients stuck in a hospital in northeast Delhi and asked the Delhi police to escort them safely out of the hospital to another one.

Justice Murlidhar is the third seniormost judge in the Delhi High Court after Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Sistani.

When his transfer orders were first made public on February 19, the Delhi High Court Bar Association expressed shock and had condemned the recommendation of transfer “unequivocally”.

A day later, lawyers in the High Court had stayed away from court work to register their protest .