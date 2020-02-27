National

Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Minister’s reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Delhi High Court judge S. Muralidhar was transferred following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, asserting that a “well-settled process” was followed.

The Minister’s reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.

“Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated February 12 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India,” Mr. Prasad wrote on Twitter.

He said while transferring a judge, his or her consent is taken. “The well-settled process have been followed,” Mr. Prasad added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 11:17:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/transfer-of-justice-muralidhar-done-on-recommendation-of-sc-collegium-ravi-shankar-prasad/article30929101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY