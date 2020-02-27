Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Delhi High Court judge S. Muralidhar was transferred following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, asserting that a “well-settled process” was followed.
The Minister’s reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.
“Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated February 12 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India,” Mr. Prasad wrote on Twitter.
He said while transferring a judge, his or her consent is taken. “The well-settled process have been followed,” Mr. Prasad added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.