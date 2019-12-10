Politics live | Supreme Court will now be the battleground for Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Chidambaram

Supreme Court will now be the battleground for CAB, says Chidamabaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram on Tuesday asserted that the Supreme Court will now be the 'battleground' for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that has been cleared by the Lok Sabha and now awaits passage in the Rajya Sabha.

"CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court," Mr. Chidamabaram said in a tweet.

"Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!," added the former union minister.

Tamil Nadu

Can’t comment on Rajini till he starts a party: Muralidhar Rao

The BJP is preparing to fight the local body polls either as part of the AIADMK alliance or alone, says the party’s national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, Muralidhar Rao. Mr. Rao also talks about actor Rajinikanth’s politics and Tamil in the BJP’s scheme of things.

When asked about his views on the possibility of Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance, Mr. Rao said: “Talking about Rajinikanth and his future activities…even today, I don’t think it is reasonable. A man has to come out and float a party. Then, based on his policies, programmes and objectives, I can understand [the need for talking about him]. Now nothing has happened. It won’t be appropriate to comment on the matter based on speculation.”

Karnataka

BJP’s thumping win will bolster Yediyurappa’s position in party

The massive victory scored by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the bypolls has not only made the State government secure, but has also given Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa a shot in the arm to assert himself within the party where he earlier felt hemmed in, especially from the party high command.

Now an assertive Mr. Yediyurappa is expected to have more bargaining power in the Cabinet expansion and a free hand in administration, sources in the party believe.

Not only is 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa credited with toppling the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government by wooing MLAs from their fold, without much support from the party’s central leadership, but also with getting most of the defectors re-elected now. “His gamble has paid off and has proved him to be the only mass leader of the party in the State,” a senior party leader said. “The way BJP swept all seats in north Karnataka, even those that the party initially thought it would lose, like Ranebennur and Kagwad, following the Chief Minister’s appeal to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, has proved his continued hold on the community, the party’s big vote bank,” one of his close associates said.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana

Hats off to KCR, TS police, says A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday showered praise on his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his handling of the sensational Disha case. Credit also goes to the Telangana police, he said.

“The incident happened. The media showed the wrong committed and the Telangana government reacted. Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers,” Mr. Jagan said, intervening in a short duration discussion on ‘security of women in the State’ in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said that he was deeply moved by the ghastly incident. Everyone felt that the killing of the four accused was justified, but, someone from Delhi would descend in the name of the National Human Rights Commission questioning the encounter. “They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that. And they question why did they do this,” he said, adding, “if the hero in a film kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the film is good, but if a daring person does that in real life, it is questioned.”

Tamil Nadu

Poll petition: Chidambaram to appear before HC on Feb. 7

The Madras High Court on Monday accepted a request made on behalf of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and permitted him to appear before it on February 7 for cross examination in a case challenging his victory from the Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency in 2009 by a margin of 3,354 votes.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana acceded to the request made by senior counsel R. Thyagarajan and G. Masilamani on behalf of Mr. Chidambaram, and urged all parties to cooperate for the early disposal of the election petition, since it had been pending in the court for over a decade.

The former Union Minister was originally expected to appear for cross-examination on August 30, but he couldn’t make it as he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case on August 21 and was released on bail only on December 4.