Hats off to KCR, TS police, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday showered praise on his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his handling of the sensational Disha case. Credit also goes to the Telangana police, he said.

“The incident happened. The media showed the wrong committed and the Telangana government reacted. Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers,” Mr. Jagan said, intervening in a short duration discussion on ‘security of women in the State’ in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said that he was deeply moved by the ghastly incident. Everyone felt that the killing of the four accused was justified, but, someone from Delhi would descend in the name of the National Human Rights Commission questioning the encounter. “They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that. And they question why did they do this,” he said, adding, “if the hero in a film kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the film is good, but if a daring person does that in real life, it is questioned.”

Mr. Jagan said he was wondering how the police and the government should react when such incidents take place in the State.

The existing laws and Acts may not be sufficient. In some countries, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead. “We too should bring in such strong laws to hand out acceptable punishment to the guilty,” he said.

‘Bill in the offing’

The Chief Minister said the government would table a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday. An endeavour would be made to bring in a strong law to ensure speedy trial of cases with appropriate punishment. The entire process — investigation, trial and capital punishment — should be completed in 21 days (three weeks) in cases relating to rape. Every district should have a dedicated court to deal with such cases.

Social media users too need to be brought under the ambit of the Act. Any posts which defame and portray women in a bad light should be made a punishable offence.