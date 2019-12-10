‘Can’t comment on Rajini till he starts a party’

The BJP is preparing to fight the local body polls either as part of the AIADMK alliance or alone, says the party’s national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, Muralidhar Rao. Mr. Rao also talks about actor Rajinikanth’s politics and Tamil in the BJP’s scheme of things. Excerpts:

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam spoke to you about the local body polls. BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan also attended the alliance meeting. Is there an understanding between the two parties?

It is normal to have an understanding with the AIADMK. They are part of the NDA and have good coordination with the BJP in Delhi, in Parliament and beyond. For the local body polls, we have started discussing issues as we are part of the alliance. In the polls, the strength of each party will be known at the grassroots level. In the Assembly elections, the party and the symbol count a lot, but not so much in the local body polls. Nothing has been finalised when it comes to sharing of seats. The State BJP is working on it.

Are you ruling out fighting alone?

We are preparing ourselves to fight in every panchayat. Irrespective of whether we are contesting alone or in partnership with others, our work is important to us. The voter is important. Our party is ready for every eventuality.

But the DMK has gone to court again to challenge the poll notification…

The DMK’s problem is that they are scared of the local body elections. It shows in their behaviour and preparation. They are creating an alibi. They can’t accept that they are weak.

You were wooing Mr. Rajinikanth. What is your view on an alliance between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth?

Talking about Rajinikanth and his future activities…even today, I don’t think it is reasonable. A man has to come out and float a party. Then, based on his policies, programmes and objectives, I can understand [the need for talking about him]. Now nothing has happened. It won’t be appropriate to comment on the matter based on speculation.

In Tamil Nadu, are you going to push your brand of Hindutva or take a middle path?

Why? Tamilians are not Hindus? Hindutva is not the opposite of Tamil. Tamil is part of India’s glory. We cherish and adore Tamil. It is one of the most ancient languages. Tamil heroes — Raja Raja Chola, Rajendra Chola, Subramania Bharati, VOC [Pillai] — all great heroes...we regard them as our greatest patriots. Where is the barrier? Our commitment to Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language and the Tamil way of life is non-negotiable.

Does it also mean that the BJP will give Tamil the importance you think it deserves?

Your definition of ‘deserve’ is very conservative. Our definition of what the Tamil language deserves is very high. It is the greatest language produced in the last several thousand years. The BJP’s commitment to the Tamil language, way of life and identity is supreme. We have never propagated the imposition of Hindi. If somebody has done it, then don’t blame us. For us, the mother tongue is supreme. Tamil is a symbol of pride for India. We won’t treat it as second to any other language.