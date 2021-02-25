National

‘Toolkit’ case: Delhi court grants protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till March 9

A court in New Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi of allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief to the activist after the Delhi Police said it needed time to conduct further interrogation before filing a detailed reply to Mr. Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea.

The judge noted the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against Mr. Muluk till March 9, when court will further hear the matter.

Mr. Muluk, along with Ms. Ravi and Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

