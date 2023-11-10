HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Governor’s delay in dealing with Bills an ‘issue of serious concern’, says SC

The top court further issued notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry and asked the Attorney General of India or Solicitor General to be present in court when the case is listed next on Monday for hearing

November 10, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

File picture of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The Supreme Court on November 10 said the Tamil Nadu Governor’s delay in dealing with Bills, sanctioning requests for prosecution, pleas for premature release of prisoners and the filling up of vacancies in the TN Public Service Commission is an issue of “serious concern”.

The top court further issued notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry and asked the Attorney General of India or Solicitor General to be present in court when the case is listed next on Monday for hearing.

The Tamil Nadu government on October 31 moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R.N. Ravi for creating a “constitutional deadlock” by inexplicably delaying or even failing to consider and assent to crucial Bills passed by the Legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance in a way which is threatening to bring administration in the State to a grinding halt.

The State said the Governor had positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected government. The Governor’s inactions have caused an impasse between the constitutional head of the State and the elected government of the State. The Governor is toying away with the citizen’s mandate, the petition said.

The State urged the Supreme Court to declare the “inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu” as illegal and arbitrary.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India / Governor

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.