Why are relations between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi strained? | Focus Tamil Nadu

July 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

Ever since R.N. Ravi was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu nearly two years ago, the M.K. Stalin-led State government’s relations with the Governor have been anything but smooth.

The latest disagreement between the two parties relates to the decision by Mr. Ravi to ‘dismiss’ the arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet on June 29, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision in a few hours. That decision has been kept in abeyance.

In September 2021, when the Centre announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi as Governor, the ruling DMK alliance was quick to oppose it. They accused the Centre of ulterior motives by sending a former IPS officer who had a stint in the Intelligence Bureau.

However, Mr. Stalin welcomed the appointment. He wanted to have cordial relations with the Raj Bhavan. But the smoothness in the relationship lasted for just a few months.

When did the trouble start?

