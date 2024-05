Three Independent MLAs withdraw support to BJP government in Haryana

May 07, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Three Independent MLAs supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Haryana on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of their support to the government, even as the Congress party demanded the holding of Assembly election under the President’s rule in the State, as the government has been reduced to a “minority”.

In Rohtak, the three Independent MLAs, Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri), said they were withdrawing support from the government, and were extending their support to the Congress. They made the announcement in the presence of Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan and the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Independent MLAs jointly said the people had seen the workings of the BJP, and now there was no justification for giving another opportunity to the party. They said every section of society is hit by unemployment, inflation, and increasing crime under the present government’s regime.

Mr. Udaibhan said, “With the withdrawal of support by the three MLAs and Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) exit from the government, it is clear that a minority government is running the State. In such a situation, the BJP has no moral right to remain in power. The government should face Assembly election. This should be conducted by immediately imposing President’s rule in Haryana.”

Mr. Hooda said the MLAs have taken this decision keeping in mind the public sentiments. “Their right decision, taken at the right time, will definitely bear fruit. Congress’s victory is certain in the Lok Sabha and upcoming Assembly election.”

Haryana has a 90-member State Assembly, which at present has an effective strength of 88 members. The ruling BJP has 40 members. In March this year, after taking oath as new Chief Minister of the State, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government won the trust vote with six Independents and the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) extending their support to the BJP.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal had resigned from Karnal seat. Later, one of the Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from the Rania constituency, supporting the government, resigned from his Assembly membership after joining the BJP. Now, after the decision of three Independents, the BJP has the support of two Independents, besides the support of the HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

The principal Opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one member, and the JJP has 10 MLAs.

The Assembly election in Haryana are due in October-November later this year.