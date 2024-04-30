3 JJP leaders join BJP in Haryana ahead of May 25 polls

April 30, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Chandigarh

Jannayak Janta Party's national secretary Ashok Sherwal along with two other party leaders joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on April 30.

Others to join are JJP state general secretaries Kusum Sherwal and Harpal Kamboj.

They joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party office in Panchkula in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Earlier on April 29, JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh, who quit the party recently, had joined the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion in Panchkula, Chief Minister Saini welcomed the three leaders into the party fold.

He said several leaders from other outfits have been joining the BJP. He said the works done by the Narendra Modi government during last 10 years have benefitted various sections, particularly the poor and the weaker sections of the society.

The people are again going to bring back Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time with a bigger mandate, he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said the development slowed down in the country during their regimes. He said the people of the country are confident that under Mr. Modi's leadership, the country will scale new heights of development.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of voting on May 25.