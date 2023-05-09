The Kerala Story release | Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC order on May 15

May 09, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on May 9 agreed to list on May 15 an appeal filed against Kerala High Court’s refusal to stay the screening of the film The Kerala Story.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Kapil Sibal made a mentioning for the early listing of the appeal, saying the issues required the urgent attention of the apex court.

“This concerns the film ‘The Kerala Story’. The Kerala High Court had refused to pass an order of interim stay. There is some urgency in this matter,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

Refusing to stay the release of the movie on May 5, the High Court had emphasised on “artistic freedom” and the need to strike a balance.

The High Court had watched the trailer and found nothing offensive against a particular community. It had said the movie made it clear that it was only “inspired by true events” and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already cleared it for public viewing.

On May 4, the Supreme Court had refused to intervene in multiple challenges against The Kerala Story, saying it had to be very cautious, even reluctant, while dealing with petitions seeking to ban the screening of a film.

The apex court had said the public would ultimately decide the value and worth of a film

The Bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud had asked petitioners to consider the money “sunk” into the project by the film’s makers and the labour put in by the actors.

Multiple petitioners have argued that the film demonised the entire Muslim community, particularly Muslim youth, with a “malicious propaganda” that 32000 girls in Kerala were lured through ‘love jihad’ and trafficked to West Asia to join ISIS.