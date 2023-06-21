HamberMenu
Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after, says Musk after meeting PM Modi

‘It was excellent and a very good conversation,’ Mr. Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with PM Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year

June 21, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - New York

Reuters
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Mr. Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with PM Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Mr. Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.

