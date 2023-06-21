Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after, says Musk after meeting PM Modi

June 21, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - New York

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

Also read: PM Modi in U.S. LIVE Updates | Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Mr. Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with PM Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Mr. Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.