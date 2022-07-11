Welfare institutions’ students do well in IIT-JEE Mains

About 581 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions secured above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile in the results declared on Monday. Minister for SC Development Koppula Eeshwar and TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers on their outstanding feat and also praised the teachers for their devotion and fulfilling the aspirations of underprivileged students.

Mr. Rose thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning funds for proving top-class coaching for IIT aspirants on par with the best corporate colleges. “Every year, hundreds of students have been joining IITs/NITs and medical colleges with the support of the government. In 2021, as many as 142 and 239 students secured seats in the premier IITs/NITs and medical colleges respectively, a sign of transformation of the lives of marginalised students in Telanagana.

The success stories of social welfare residential students in national level entrance exams stand testimony to the fact that even the poorest of the poor students from rural villages can achieve their IIT dreams if right opportunities and quality education are provided,” said the secretary, in a press release.

Students of the Tribal Welfare residential institutes too have done well with 300 of the 542 students having qualified in the mains with 16 among them scoring more than 90 percentile. Another 28 students got a percentile between 80-90, added the press release.