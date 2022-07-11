Students of Sri Chaitanya ace JEE-Mains

Students of Sri Chaitanya Group shared the honours in the JEE-Mains session-1 results announced on Monday with a large number of students scoring 100 percentile.

Among the 100 percentile scorers are Sri Chaitanya’s students Mrinal Garg and P. Ravi Kishore who scored 100 percentile with 300 out of 300 marks. The others who also scored 100 percentile include Koyyana Suhas, P. Karthikeya, Jasti Yashwant and Vijay Venkata Sai. The only student who scored 300 out of 300 marks and 100 percentile in the Telugu States is Ravi Kishore.

Also, in the Telugu States, out of seven students who scored 100 percentile, four are from Sri Chaitanya and the group’s 100 percentilers total count goes to 62 students.

Academic Director of the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Sushma said, “Our programmes, faculty, micro schedules, cumulative tests and test analysis are the prime reason for achieving such noteworthy results.”

The group’s chairman B. S. Rao felicitated student achievers and appreciated parents, teachers and non-teaching staff for their commitment in helping achieve such a distinguished performance.