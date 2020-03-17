Warangal tourist places see thin crowds

The government’s instructions against crowding of people amid fears of coronavirus spreading has discouraged people from frequenting temples and tourist places across the erstwhile Warangal district.

The crowds at the historic Bhadrakali and ancient Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda thinned during the last two days after the appeal by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and consequent actions by the officials of various departments.

On an average about 2,000 people visit historic Bhadrakali temple daily while it was 5,000 to 6,000 on Fridays and Sunday. Speaking to The Hindu, chief priest B Seshu said,“The fear of coronavirus is growing and as a preventive measure, most prefer to stay away from crowds.” The chief priest of Thousand Pillar temple, Gangu Upendra Sharma said there was drastic fall in the number of people visiting this popular temple. According to him, about 5,000 people from different places, mostly tourists, visit the temple daily while it would be 10,000 on holidays and Sunday. During the last two days, people were hardly seen as the State government came out with a series of steps to prevent gathering of people such as closing of bars and restaurants, cinema halls and schools.

Meanwhile, the District Forest Officer Pradeep Shetty of Mulugu district said following the government’s instructions, they have closed down the popular Bogatha waterfalls in Wazedu mandal and Deer Park near Laknavaram lake. Ecotourism coordinator K Suman said the number of visitors to the Laknavaram lake dwindled considerably on Sunday when it was the time they witness huge crowds.

Many public places across the districts – Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural look deserted. Meanwhile the respective district Collectors were holding a series of meeting on coronavirus affect.