TSRTC will be TGSRTC henceforth

Published - May 23, 2024 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has formally adopted the abbreviation TG for Telangana, replacing TS. This means that the abbreviation for the State road transport undertaking will be TGSRTC. A circular directed TSRTC staff to use TGSRTC instead of TSRTC in all official internal and external communication. The TGSRTC abbreviation will be a part of the transport corporation’s logo. Instructions to change the abbreviation on bus passes, tickets, TIM rolls, staff identity cards, signage on bus stations and depots, workshops and dispensaries have been issued.

Telangana to be officially referred as ‘TG’ instead of ‘TS’

