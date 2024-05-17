CM firm on having State’s identity as TG, not TS

The Congress government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to ensure that the nomenclature of the State will reflect the aspirations of the decades-long movement for separate Statehood to Telangana.

All the official documents, including policy papers, government orders, notifications, circulars, reports and other communication material will use the nomenclature of TG instead of TS which is currently in use in all official communication of the government’s decisions. The State government has ensured that the nomenclature of Telangana for all public sector undertakings, State agencies, autonomous institutions and other government bodies would forthwith have TG as the official representation of the State in place of TS, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said.

In a memo circulated to the departments on Friday, she said that TG was adopted as the official abbreviation at the State-level with immediate effect. All the departments concerned had been asked to replace TS, used as nomenclature since the formation of the State, with TG as it aptly reflects the aspirations based on which the second movement for separate Statehood for Telangana has started.

The Chief Secretary said in the orders issued on Friday that there would be standardisation of communication for all future requirements and the government had decided to utilise TG denoting the State for all the official communication.

The departments were asked to take stock of the existing stationery and printed material carrying the old TS nomenclature. They were directed to prepare an action plan for the time-bound replacement of TS from the official documents and replace the same with overprinting with updated TG as the official designation and mode of communication in respect of Telangana State.