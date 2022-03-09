TS govt. announces massive recruitment drive to fill vacant posts 

80,039 posts notified for recruitment in addition to regularising 11,103 contract posts

TRS Youth Wing leaders celebrate at TRS Bhavan in Khammam on Wednesday after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made an announcement in Assembly about recruitment to 80,039 vacancies in the State. | Photo Credit: RAO G N

The State government has decided to take up recruitment to vacant government posts in a massive way, announcing that notifications will be issued for 80,039 jobs starting Wednesday.

The government, at the same time, has announced its resolve to regularise services of 11,103 employees working on contract basis in different departments, taking the total number of vacancies to be filled to 91,142. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly immediately after the House convened for the day. The government proposed to fill up 2,020 teaching and 2,774 non-teaching posts in the universities soon.

Of the total posts announced for recruitment, 39,829 posts pertained to district cadre, 18,866 zonal posts, 13,170 multi-zonal posts and the remaining 8,174 posts were in Secretariat, heads of departments and universities. Vacancies in different cadres in the Home department were highest at 18,334 followed by Secondary Education (13,086), Health and Family Welfare (12,755), Higher Education (7,878).

In addition, thousands of vacant posts in 23 other departments were identified and the Chief Minister announced that recruitment process for these posts would be completed soon. Mr. Rao said the new recruitment would have additional financial implication of ₹ 7,000 crore a year on the State exchequer. “Nevertheless, the government has taken the bold decision to go ahead with recruitments,” he announced.

Simultaneously, the government had decided to enhance the upper age limit by 10 years for all direct recruitments other than recruitments for uniformed services like police. Accordingly, the upper age limit would be 44 years for OCs, 49 years for SCs, STs and BCs and 54 years for physically challenged.

He recalled how the government had to overcome problems like inordinate delays in amending the Presidential Order. “I myself went to Delhi many times and met the Prime Minister and the President and explained them about the importance of the issue. The amendment of the Presidential Order was made possible due to relentless efforts of the State government,” he said.

The consistent efforts of the State government made possible implementation of 95 per cent reservation in favour of local candidates in employment from office subordinate to Revenue Divisional Officer level. Local reservation was not applicable for the posts of RDO, DSP, CTO, RTO, District Registrar and other posts as per the previous order, but these posts were brought under the purview of local reservation after amendment of the Presidential Order.

The percentage of local reservation was limited to 60 per cent to 80 per cent as per the previous order and it had not been revised to 95 per cent.

Local candidates of Telangana apart from 95 per cent reservation in their district, zone and multi-zone could also compete for the remaining 5 per cent open quota in any other district, zone or multi-zone. “Telangana is the only State in the country that achieved 95 per cent reservation to locals in appointments to government services,” he averred.

Before the notification of these posts, the government had identified 1.56 lakh vacant posts in different departments of which, 1.32 lakh had been filled up so far. Process was underway for completing recruitment to the remaining 23,000 posts identified in the past.