CM’s word on “statement in Assembly” creates hype

KCR says he wont allow divisive forces to spoil the secular fabric in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would make a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the kind of Telangana his government had unveiled and asked people, particularly the unemployed youth, to watch television newschannels without fail.

His announcement caught the imagination of different sections. The statement has created hype on what Mr. Rao would reveal and unveil in the Assembly. In the recent past the Congress and BJP have been raising the unfulfilled promise of job notifications and unemployment allowance. The two parties have been highly critical of the government.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in several developmental programmes at Wanaparthy on Tuesday, he said he was ready to sacrifice his life to protect secularism and federal structure of the country by mobilising people against the divisive designs of BJP. He asked the people to send home packing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and also root out the party from Telangana. He has stated that he would not allow the divisive forces such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to spoil the secular fabric in Telangana till he is alive and he would also create awareness on the issue at national too.

He alleged that the Centre was grossly ignoring the legitimate and judicious demands and needs of States and cited the example of its sitting over Telangana’s request to increase the reservation for Scheduled Tribes to 10% as also inclusion of Boya community in the ST list as it was in several other States. Several problems of people could be resolved only when the BJP government was thrown out as it was acting with vengeance and malice attitude towards non-BJP ruled States, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister launched Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme at Zilla Parishad Boys High School at Wanaparthy, inaugurated the Agriculture Committee Market Yard at Chityal, TRS party office at Nagavaram and Integrated District Offices Complex, had a meeting with officials and elected representatives there and laid foundation stone for the new Government Medical College before addressing the public meet.

Speaking at the launch of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, he said it was being taking up to strengthen education in government sector by scaling up infrastructure to impart quality education. “Along with me, several on the dais here have studied in government schools and reached good positions in life. I ask the students to utilise the opportunity as English medium instruction too is being offered,” the Chief Minister said.

He complimented Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, who also represents Wanaparthy in the Assembly, for the hard work he put in for years for the development of the area and earning reputation as “Neella Niranajan Reddy”. Ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of combined Mahabubnagar district participated in the programmes.