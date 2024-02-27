Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on February 27, 2024
February 27, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inaugurate the Bio Asia conference. Dr. Christopher Boerner, CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb and Prof. Gregg Semenza, Nobel Laureate & Professor Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to speak at the meeting.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Ministers to launch two promises made by the Congress during the elections at the Secretariat today. Gas cylinder for Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity to eligible households will be launched officially.
The government’s programme at Chevella to launch the two new schemes at Chevella has been cancelled due to the MLC election notification issued on Monday night. However, the programme has been converted into a public meeting.
