Telugu serial actor Chandrakanth found dead at his residence in Alkapur

Chandrakant, who gained fame though his TV series ‘Trinayani’, allegedly took his own life in the home which he was sharing with Pavitra in Alkapur

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu television industry actor Chandrakanth, popularly known as Chandu, was found dead at his residence on Friday evening. This comes only less than a week after the demise of his co-star, Pavitra Jayaram, in a car accident in Mahbubnagar of Telangana.

Chandrakant, who gained fame though his TV series ‘Trinayani’, allegedly took his own life in the home which he was sharing with Pavitra in Alkapur under the Narsingi police station limits.

“The body was discovered by the police late evening after a Dial 100 compliant from the building’s watchman and one of Chandrakanth’s friends,” Narsingi SHO G. Hari Krishna Reddy said. “He took his own life due to personal issues and we haven’t found anything suspicious at the spot so far but investigation is underway,” the official added.

The police have booked the case under the Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. The body has sent for postmortem and further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001)

