Kannada TV actor Pavithra Jayaram passes away in road accident

Actor Pavithra Jayaram, who is best known for starring in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani, passed away in a road accident in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

Pavithra died in an accident at Divitipally in the Mahbubnagar district while she was returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, police said. According to Bhoothpur police, her car lost control and hit the divider and later, a bus hit her vehicle.

While Pavithra succumbed to the accident, her cousin and driver were seriously injured in the incident, according to media reports. More details are awaited.

Pavithra started her acting career with the Jokali serial in the Kannada TV industry. In 2018, she made her debut in the Telugu TV industry with Ninne Pelladatha. She gained popularity in every household with the TV serial Tilottama. The actress was well-known for her roles in Kannada television series. Aside from that, she worked in other languages. Pavitra also won the hearts of the audience with her excellent performances in Telugu serials.

Her demise has profoundly shocked the entertainment industry, leaving her colleagues and fans in deep sorrow.