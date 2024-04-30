April 30, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations, March 2024, were released by Director of Government Examinations on Tuesday. The pass percentage is 91.31%. Alike the Intermediate Public Examinations 2024 results, girls outshine boys in the SSC too: while 93.23% of the girls who took the exams passed, the pass percentage among boys was 89.42%.

Among the 33 districts in Telangana, Nirmal district topped with 99.05%. And at the bottom was Vikarabad with 65.10%.

Principal Secretary of Education Department, Burra Venkatesham and Commissioner, School Education, A. Sridevasena announced the results.

Students can check their results at https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org